ARE YOU AWAKE OR GOING DOWN WITH THE WRECKED ECONOMY? WAKEUP!
HERE ON EARTH IS ALMOST HERE!
THIS VIDEO SHOULD SCARE THE HELL OUT OF YOU! BANKS ARE NOW QUESTIONING WHY A PERSON WANTS CASH. THIS MEANS THEY DON’T HAVE THE MONEY IF THERE’S A BANK RUN.
If you’re not scared to death living in America right now you’re a fool! Please send this eye opening to everyone you know and subscribe. HELL ON EARTH IS COMING!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.