The above video better wake you up! Only a fool would still think there’s NO THREATS in America RIGHT NOW!

You need to go to this link and watch this video as well. I’ve been following TERRALBLACKSTAR for years now and he’s doing his part WAKING UP HUMANITY. https://www.brighteon.com/487b8c9d-f148-4916-97a0-51782401cff4

Terral has several links in the above video that will help you PREPARE for the CRASH of the ECONOMY coming any day now. You should fear the people around you that FAILED to PREPARE for the coming COLLAPSE of the (CON) STOCK MARKET.

Nothing but FAKE I.O.U. PAPER (DOLLARS $$$) is keeping this, WOLF IN SHEEPS CLOTHING STOCK MARKET PROPPED UP! When your FRIENDS, FAMLY & LOVED ONES are STARVING, they’re coming after you if you prepared. They’ll be so insane by then they won’t give a damn if you’re family or otherwise.

The bible clearly warns, A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS BEEN CAST OVER HUMANITY WHEY THEY WILL BELIEVE SATAN AND HIS DEMONS. This includes, LYING POLITICIANS, CORPORATIONS and especially, THE LYING LUKEWARM 501c-3 corporate MEGA PREACHERS!~

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know and subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKE UP BRAIN DEAD HUMANITY NOW! Countless of the are watching rigged sports or satanic entertainment now. Remember the 1929 CRASH. NO ONE THEN THROUGH THE PARTY WOULD END EITHER…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…