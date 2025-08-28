Being a retired professional photographer, I see shapes in the clouds and the landscapes from time to time. I take these things and shapes to be just what they are!

Biblically speaking, Our Creator used clouds to guide His chosen people to the promise land and more.

It’s time humanity WAKEUP and realize, this realty we’re living in is much more than we’re being told. Instead of focusing on non stop entertainment, humanity needs to get their faces out of the sand and discover, we’re not in the realty presented to us by the occult controllers of planet earth.

Humans have to take back their realty and discover before he or she draws their last breath, we were placed here to evolve SPIRITUALLY and not physically. When the physical body dies, the soul and spirit leave the body and travel to the realty, he or she was earned while living in the physical body.

If you you were a godly human being and loved others as they would have loved you! Then your soul and spirit transcend into a higher spiritual realty. If you were a wicked human and used people and spread hatred, then you digress into a darker realty at the last breath. This is why it’s critical you WAKEUP NOW before your last breath.

All of us are given FREE WILL but that doesn’t mean we’ll get a pass when we enter the next life if we were a cruel human being in this life!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…