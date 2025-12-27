ANTARCTICA DIARY YOU WEREN'T SUPPOSED TO SEE!
WAKEUP!
VIDEO OF BIRD’S TRIP TO ANTARCTICA!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
THIS VIDEO EXPOSES BIRD’S DIARY WHERE HE TALKS ABOUT THE ENTITY HE SPKE WITH WHEN HIS PLANE WAS FORCED DOWN IN ANTARCTICA.
This is yet one more reveal exposing the PARASITE ELITE, who murdered Admiral Bird and his son to further KILL the TRUTH. Thank God virtually everything is being revealed right now!
Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.