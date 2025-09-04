The Angel War series goes into detail on the following topics:

* What happened to the pre-adamic civilization?

* Why did satan rebel?

* How was he defeated?

* Was he judged?

* Was he locked up in Antarctica?

* Why did God start over with the Garden of Eden?

* How were humans created?

* Was the earth refurbished?

* Why did Adam and Eve fall?

* What was the plan?

* Are the ancient ones still ruling our planet?

* What was the real purpose of the tower of Bable?

* Why was a blood covenant necessary?

* Plus much much much more with a plethora of scriptures!

0:00 -3:57:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Here’s Ted Broer’s Health Master website: https://healthmasters.com/

Ted’s amazing teaching above will leave you spellbound! The above audio is one of the most eye teachings I’ve ever heard. If you want to truth about why humanity is here on planet earth you need to listen to this teaching. It could literally save your life!

Please subscribe and send this historical teaching to everyone you know to WAKE them up. When they draw their last breath it’s then too late.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…