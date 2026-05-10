THE EARTH HAD & ANCIENT FREE ENERGY GRID THE SATANIC ELITE DESTROYED. This was done to place humanity is total bondage and this is why all of us have been captured right now!

When you see the big picture then you’ll know sheer evil controls this world and the only escape is through Jesus and no other. Tesla tried to give humanity free energy and these evil bastards murdered him. Sadly, only through divine intervention can we escape the demonic clutches of this evil world.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…