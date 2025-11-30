New Living Translation

“What do you mean, ‘If I can’?” Jesus asked. “Anything is possible if a person believes.”

“You don’t have enough faith,” Jesus told them. “I tell you the truth, if you had faith even as small as a mustard seed, you could say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it would move. Nothing would be impossible.”

The teachings in the above video can be found in the bible if one looks hard enough. It really amazes me how occult secret societies try to mystify spiritual teachings. Of course, if one doesn’t have the indwelling of the HOLY SPIRIT, he or she will be spiritually empty. As the old saying goes, ONE MUST NOT ONLY TALK THE TALK BUT, MUST WALK THE WALK.

We must come out of MYSTERY AMERICA BABYLON if we’re to receive the spiritual power we so desire. Sure we have to earn a living but God will make a way if we have faith in HIM through JESUS.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther….