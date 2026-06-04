WHILE INSANE AMERICAN’S ARE DRUNK ON NON STOP SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED BY DESIGN. AMERICA IS NOW DYING A SLOW DEATH. ARE YOU AWAKE YET?

THE GROWING SEASON IN AMERICA IS NOW DEAD WHICH MEANS NO FOOD IN 2027!

Please send this shocking vido to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…