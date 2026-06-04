AMERICA'S PRECIOUS WATER IS NOW RUNNING DRY BY DESIGN! THE CLOCK IS TICKING HUMANITY...
WHILE INSANE AMERICAN’S ARE DRUNK ON NON STOP SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED BY DESIGN. AMERICA IS NOW DYING A SLOW DEATH. ARE YOU AWAKE YET?
THE GROWING SEASON IN AMERICA IS NOW DEAD WHICH MEANS NO FOOD IN 2027!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this shocking vido to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.