THE ABOVE VIDEO IS SHOCKING!

THAT BEING SAID, THE CORRUPT EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM HAS ALWAYS BEEN DESIGNED TO FAIL! IT WAS DESIGNED AS A CON JOB BECAUSE IT NEVER TAUGHT THE TRUTH ABOUT THIS FALLEN WORLD.

IN MY OPINION WE PROBABLY WON’T MAKE IT UNTIL 2027 BEFORE THE TOTAL COLLAPSE. THINGS ARE NOW CRASHING IN HYPER SPEED AS I LOOK AT WORLD EVENTS NOW!

IF THIS VIDEO DOESN’T WAKE YOU UP THEN NOTHING WILL…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…