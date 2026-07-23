PLEASE SEND THIS WAKEUP VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now…

WHEN ARE AMERICAN’S GOING TO REALIZE ALL OF US ARE GETTING SCREWED NOW WITH FREE LOADING ILLEGALS HERE?

Here’s the TRUTH! The illegals are here to replace American’s as they die off haveing taken the DEADLY COVID SHOT! This is also another way to ELIMINATE GU😘NS in America.

IF AMERICANS DON’T WAKEUP HE OR SHE WILL CONTINUE TO BE ELIMINATED IN AMERICA!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…