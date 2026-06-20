The above video makes my blood boil!

I’m sick & tired of hearing these cry baby American’s whining! If he or she would have researched the REAL HISTORY OF AMERICA and BIBLICAL PROPHECY. Then these lost people would have discovered, America is MYSTERY BABYLON and when created, was designed to CRASH in these LAST DAYS we’re now living in today.

Just like my family who rejected me long ago for being a TRUE WATCHMAN OF ALMIGHTY GOD. They too bought into SATANS 666/$$$ BEAST SYSTEM and are deceived!

HERE’S THE BRUTAL TRUTH! In my opinion, America will collapse before 2027! Like the crying/complaining people in the above video. They never saw the forrest for the trees. They never did the real research like I’ve done over the past 50+ years. I saw this coming long ago and prepared.

NO ONE WILL ESCAPE THIS DAY OF RECKONING FOR AMERICA! Hell! TRAITOR TRUMP is building gold statues of himself while nearly 2 million American’s are living in cars and tents now. The 50 MILLION+ ILLEGALS GET EVERYTHING FOR FREE. That in itself should have kicked off a CIVIL WAR FOR AMERICAN’S WITH GUNS NOW!

There will be NO FIX for American’s because we’re MARKED FOR ELIMINATION RIGHT NOW! Remember what the FREEMASON GEORGIA GUIDE STONES WARNED, ONLY 500 MILLION HUMAN’S ALLOWED TO LIVE ON PLANET EARTH NOW!

The DEADLY CHEMTRAIL STORMS ARE NOW ELIMINATING PEOPLE & PROPERTY (food) ON A DAILY BASES NOW!

Never ending ARSON FIRES are destroying billions in property BY DESIGN NOW!

Continuous NEW LAWS by CORRUPT POLITICIANS are further destroying everyone’s way of life now!

Please understand the RIGGED STOCK MARKET is designed to rise & fall to keep lost humans asleep! It’s backed by FAKE NUMBERS to SUCKER the stupid human’s who play SATANS RIGGED NAMES DAH!

RIGGED PRICES RISE & FALL according to the SATANIC RICH CONTROLLERS OF THIS FALLEN WORLD.

I have to laugh when I hear a person say they’re leaving America because it’s so screwed up. Don’t this stupid realize when America is financially crushed it will bring down the entire world dah!

So what’s the solution to this never ending nightmare? Give your life to JESUS and ask the HOLY SPIRIT to lead and guide you through this MINE FIELD! Get out of DEBT even if you have to file for BANKRUPTCY. The CORRUPT CORPORATIONS and rich do this all the time.

Begin to live like a PREPER! Live as meager of a life as you can and stock pile FOOD, WATER and AMMO! Do everything you can to get rid of CRUSHING DEBT. BELIEVE ME! THE THESE EVIL BASTARDS

THESE EVIL RICH BASTARDS YOUR BODY-MIND & SOUL.

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