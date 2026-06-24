DO AMERICAN’S NOT REALIZE THESE DEMONIC DATA CENTERS ARE PORTALS FOR DEMONIC DEMONS TO ENTER IN?

NOT ONLY THAT! WHAT ABOUT THE NON STOP WIFI SIGNALS FILTERS INTO THE HOMES TO ALTER HUMANS -MIND & SOULS DAH! WE ALREADY KNOW THE WIFI SIGNAL CAUSES CANCER DAH!

It’s time human being take charge of their lives and stop listening TO our TRAITOR POLITICIANS and INSANE TRILLIONAIRES WHO ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY LIVES RIGHT NOW.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disable3d Vietnam era veteran & truther…