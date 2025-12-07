AMERICANS HAVE BEEN LIED TO FROM BIRTH!
HERE'S THE PROOF!
THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL SHOCK YOU!
COULD THE REAL BIBLICAL LAND BE TO THE NORTH AND NOT IN PRESENT DAY ISRAEL? I REPORT YOU DECIDE.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this informative article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost humanity now!
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.