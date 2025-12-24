AMERICANS ELECTRIC BILLS ARE EXPLODING WHILE ILLEGALS GET IT FREE!
WAKEUP!
Be Ready For A Deep Dark Winter As 4 Million+ Can’t Afford To Heat Their Homes NOW! America is routing from within now.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now!
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.