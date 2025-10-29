The above video proves America is MYSTERY BABYLON and will be destroyed in the very near future. America is the PORN CAPITAL of the world! America is the HOMOSEXUAL CAPITAL of the world! America is the SEX TRAFFIC CAPITAL of the world! America is the MILITARY POWER of the world! America is (VIA BRITAIN) the FINANCIAL CAPITAL (BABYLON) of the world! America is the CORRUPT POLITICAL CAPITAL of the world! America is the SEXUAL CAPITAL of the world via SATANIC HOLLYWOOD! America is the FALSE RELIGIOUS CAPITAL of the world, via PAGAN ROME THE FALSE CATHOLIC CHURCH!

I created the above photo a few years ago exposing all the FALSE MEGA PREACHERS FLASHING SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN! This proves they and others worship LUCIFER/SATAN not JESUS CHRIST.

above is the late Anton Lavey founder of the church of satan. when he was dying he said in essence, “NO NO NO, THERE’S SOMETHING WRONG, IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE THIS!” Meaning he saw HORRIFIC HELL when he was dying!

Right now we’re seeing America being TORN APART by OPEN PUBLIC SEX Acts of all kinds on the internet! We’re seeing countless lazy people in America saying they will RAPE, ROB, STEAL & KILL ANYONE who defies them now. COMMUNIST ANTIFA & BLACK LIVES MATTER are a few of these ANTI AMERICA entities now.

Our CORRUPT POLITICIANS have created DIVICE LAWS to further RIP APART the American way of life now. In my opinion the REAL NATIONAL DEBT is a QUAD-TRILLION or more of UNFUNDED COUNTLESS CORUPT PROGRAMS. The CORRUPT STOCK MARKET IS PROPED UP BY I.O.U WORTHLESS PAPER and will be destroyed before 2026 in my opinion.

The 50 million + ILLEGALS in AMERICA NOW are being used to further tear her apart. ILLEGALS now receive 3 times more money a month than Disabled Vietnam era veterans. I know! My wife and I are disabled Vietnam veterans. Now more and more old actors are coming forward saying SATANIC HOLLYWOOD is full of PEDOPHILIA, HOMOSEXUALS and LESBIANS!

Countless child actors lives have been destroyed by DEMONIC PEDOPHILIA! DEMONIC HOLLYWOOD has always covered up the endless murders when actors won’t keep their mouths shut. Ann Heche below was more than alive in the below video before she was murdered in the hospital.

Search Hollywood unsolved or vicious murders if you want more proof!

The bible clearly warns in the END TIMES humanity is now living in today, The sheer EVIL will be like none other in the history of humanity. If you’re a serious biblical researcher then it’s clear, DEMONIC AMERICA is now in the last part of her existence. Sadly, all religions have SACRIFICED HUMANITY for fleeting fame & fortune. SATANIC SATANISM is now more explosive than any of the LUKEWARM RELIGIONS humanity thought wa there to help them find their way back to Almighty God. THEY FAILED!

Humans searching for the TRUTH don’t need a PREACHER, PROPHET, POPE or some LUKEWARM CORRUPT MEGA CHURCH. All one has to do is pray that Jesus to forgive you of your sins and ask him to fill you with the HOLY SPIRIT. Pray works if one will but believe it’s real! I’m seeing more and more famous people profess Jesus now like Clint Eastwood and others.

Sadly for America it’s too little too late. Her ENDLESS SATANIC SINS WILL NOW BE HER DOWNFALL. I could have been well known back in the late 1970’s but refused to sell my soul for fleeting fame & fortune! THANK GOD I MADE THAT CHOICE. I’m now seeing the ones who sold their souls to satan being DESTROYED FROM WITHIN NOW!

HE OR SHE IS REAPING WHAT THEY’VE SOWED! When they draw their last breath, they will be shocked into realty! They will suddenly realize they made a fatal eternal mistake and it will be too late for them. Don’t you be one of them! REPENT!

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost humanity now!

RICK

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

Check out my other articles on my SUBSTACK for more proof!