I’ve been screaming for 50+ years for American’s to WAKEUP and they still aren’t listening! Thank goodness we’re in the END TIMES NOW and they will have no choice but to listen as America continues to crumble from within.

Suddenly a huge false flag with happen and they will be shocked into realty! It could be a massive earthquake or a sleeping volcano exploding. It could be a cat-5 or 6 tornado or hurricane in the next few months. How about the biggest stock market crash in history. How about food and fuel exploding in price more than today’s insanity?

How about the black star (planet-x nibiru) flipping the world up-side-down? I one reads Jesus warnings in Matthew 24, it clearly exposes that we are in fact in the END TIMES right now! The love of humanity has clearly grown cold now! I don’t know about you but I’m ready for the collapse of humanity now. This INSANITY has gone on far to long now.

Only a FOOL would be afraid of death when the world has gone clearly INSANE! especially when a mentally ill person pays 1,000’s of dollars to watch a 3 hour nba game for a damn seat.

The biggest disease in America now is DEMONIC MENTAL ILLNESS DAH!

Please send this WAKEUP video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to shake humanity out of their sleeping trance…

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…Rick