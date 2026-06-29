THE ENEMY IS HERE WHILE STUPID AMERICANS GORGE ON ENDLESS SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT NOW GLUED TO THEIR TRACKING CELLPHONES, COMPUTERS AND JUCK SMART TVS DAH!

DO YOU REMEMBER THIS? COPY & PASTE THE LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER: https://www.brighteon.com/1d704ea8-0f58-4275-878d-0878bfaf7236

By the way, this video has been purged from the internet of this terrorist warning Americans!

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping Americans now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…