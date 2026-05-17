THE ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD SHOCK YOU TO YOUR VERY CORE NOW!

IT PROVES WE’RE NOW LIVING IS GEORGE ORWELL’S 1984 WHERE THE GOVERNMENT HAS COMPLETE CONTROL OVER ITS CITIZENS NOW.

I URGE YOU TO WATCH THIS FREE MOVIE ABOVE. IT’S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW IN AMERICA AND THE WORLD.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…