AMERICA HAS NOW BECOME 1984 BIG BROTHER! THERE'S UNCONSTITUTIONAL LAWS FOR EVERYTHING WE DO NOW!
THE ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD SHOCK YOU TO YOUR VERY CORE NOW!
IT PROVES WE’RE NOW LIVING IS GEORGE ORWELL’S 1984 WHERE THE GOVERNMENT HAS COMPLETE CONTROL OVER ITS CITIZENS NOW.
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I URGE YOU TO WATCH THIS FREE MOVIE ABOVE. IT’S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW IN AMERICA AND THE WORLD.
Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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