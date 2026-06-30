AMERICA HAS GONE INSANE NOW! WAKEUP...
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WAIT UNTIL THESE DEMONIC ROBOTS ARE ARMED WITH DEADLY GUNS! All of these dudes will have a meeting with Jesus before they’re sent to hell dah!
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This is just the beginning of the out of control insanity that will be exposed in BABYLON AMERICA…
PREP! PRAY AND armup…teran & truther…
Pleas send this insane video to everyone you know & subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW!
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.