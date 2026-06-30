/video/1

WAIT UNTIL THESE DEMONIC ROBOTS ARE ARMED WITH DEADLY GUNS! All of these dudes will have a meeting with Jesus before they’re sent to hell dah!

This is just the beginning of the out of control insanity that will be exposed in BABYLON AMERICA…

PREP! PRAY AND armup…teran & truther…

Pleas send this insane video to everyone you know & subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…