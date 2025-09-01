Although the below video was directed for ILLEGAL OBAMA it’s even more critical right now! Our out of control NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT is DANGEROUS. It’s trying to OVER THROW THE U.S. CONSTITUTION. Here’s a link to the act: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posse_Comitatus_Act

I would strongly advise you to join Sheriff Richard Mack’s organization here: https://cspoa.org/about/sheriff-mack/

He has insurance and attorney’s to cover any firearms disputes if you join his organization.

It’s clear the government cannot be trusted because bought & paid for POLITICIANS constantly LIE-STEAL & CHEAT you and I. Remember all the FIRE ARMS BUY BACK CON GAMES! I guarantee you several of those previous gun owners wise the had their guns back now!

Since we can’t trust the government anymore you should hid all your valuables and don’t tell anyone what you have. The less the government and your neighbors know the safer you’ll be. I would not register anything because, this places you on a tracking list that can be used against you if trouble comes your way.

We live in a dangerous world and if you see something and say something you’ll be on a list. Remember the TRAITOR JANET NAPLOITANO SAYING;

WARNING FROM SHERIFF RICH ARD MACK ABOVE!

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know and subscribe. America has become dangerous now and we must warn everyone about these endless dangerous before us.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…