ONE CANNOT IGNORE THE SUMERIAN WRITINGS IF, HE OR SHE WANTS THE REAL TRUTH, WHY HUMANS ARE ON PLANET EARTH NOW.

One must remember! This is satans world until Almighty God comes back to set things right. While the bible has been altered and parts omitted from its original creation, it’s still one’s guide to BIBLICAL PROPHECY.

One should not ignore these writings that are far older than the Hebrew Scriptures. REMEMBER! We live in the age of deception and must be guided by the HOLY SPIRIT to find real truth in life.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…