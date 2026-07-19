

FOREST FIRE AS A MILITARY WEAPON



The battle was fought in the forest of E phraim: and the forest devoured Itore people that day than the sword.

Il Samuel 18: 6,8



Forests were a haven and refinge for bandits, insurgents, and rebel bands long before Absalom took up arms against King David in the forest of E’phraim. Leaders as diverse as Robin Hood, Marshall Tito, Chief Croatan of the Seminoles. and Fidel Castro, learned to conduct successful military operations from forest havens. The Vietnamese insurgency has placed heavy reliance on forest bases since the first stirrings of rebellion during the Japanese occupation. The Viet Cong is not really Chairman Mao’s “fish who swims in the sea of peasants”, he more closely iesembles a jungle cat who lives hidden in the forest but preys on the surrounding villages. Large forest havens along the border, such as Dung Thapmudi.

U Minh and War Zone C. serve as training and supply bases for the VC and North Vietnamese Main Force, as well as secure infiltration and escape routes (Fig. I). Forests in the interior such as War Zone D, Do Xa, and Chu Pong contain major supply depots and operational base complexes. Innumerable small forests, like Boi Loi Forest, the Iron Traingle, and Ho Bo Woods, all lying between Tay Ninh City and Saigon, are used as temporary staging areas. !/

Although considerations of communications, food supply, strategic location and availability of support all enter into the selection of a particular area as an insurgent base or safe haven, the major requirement is dictated by the need for concealment from above. Dense forest growth offers the best possible overhead concealment for base operations of company size or larger.

A recent study of VC bases showed that 83 percent were located in dense forest and only I percent were further than one-half kilometer from dense forest (Cambodian R and R areas excluded). / An Australian study of changes in VC installations over a 9-year period showed that when selecting a new base site, the VC chose areas in which vegetative cower offered the most effective concealment at that time. 3/

One additional characteristic of a forest haven is so obvious that it has gone unmentioned in most studies of the problem. The forested area must be large enough that it cannot be surrounded nor effectively swept by conventional forces. Consequently, any successful counterinsurgency effort against such bases must depend on extremely accurate.



https://dn710707.ca.archive.org/0/items/DTIC_AD0509724/DTIC_AD0509724.pdfI…’m

ABOVE IS VIDEO PROOF, THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES ARE IN FACT SETTING FIRES TO DESTROY PEOPLE, ANIMALS AND PROPERTY!

WHEN ARE HUMANS GOING TO WAKEUP AND REALIZE, GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATIONS ARE HELL BENT UPON MURDERING ALL OF US!!!!!!!!!!!

PLEASE SEND THIS SHOCKING ARTICLE TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. IT’S THE ONLY WAY TO WAKEUP BRAIN DEAD HUMANITY.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

ABOVE VIDEO IS LASERS USED TO BURN MORE OF THE WORLD DAH!