ABOVE IS TRUMP WITH 2 OF HIS CHILDREN WITH EPSTEIN!

Trump is on the below flight log 4 times dah!

EPSTEIN REDACTED FLIGHT LOGS:

https://www.cbp.gov/sites/default/files/assets/documents/2023-Mar/Jeffrey%20Epstein%20records%2002.pdf

EPSTEIN UNREDACTED FLIGHT LOGS:

Epstein’s child traffic planes called the Lolita express.

Donald & Melania and Jeffrey & Ghislaine above.

https://www.justice.gov/ag/media/1391276/dl?inline=

Please send this shocking information to everyone you know and subscribe! it’s the only way to wakeup sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…