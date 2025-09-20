The above videos were created by Mike Morales, creator of Above Ground World News who passed away of CANCER on 4/28/2023. These heartbreaking videos EXPOSE the fact our MILITARY, CORRUPT GOVERNMENT, CORPORATE LEADERS and ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS have SOLD THEIR SOULS TO SATAN for riches and nothing more.

Even now! Few serious researchers will touch the subject of BUNKER FUELS which are POISONING HUMANITY’S AIR RIGHT NOW. My God! What happened to the God fearing ENVIRONMENTALISTS of the past, who truly gave a damn about God’s green earth? It seems all of them have SOLD THEIR SOULS TO SATAN for material gain and nothing more in life! I truly hope you’ll begin to realize our FACIST GOVERNMENT and others are doing everything they can to MURDER HUMANITY RIGHT NOW!

Mike Morales is sorely missed by wife and myself and the thousands of his devoted followers throughout the years. Mike was a devout follower of Jesus and worked non stop helping others less fortunate than himself. He created several fundraising drives to help others down and out in life. Mike worked 12-16 hours a day driving from job to job in Missouri and other states.

Mike rarely missed uploading a video to his Above Ground World News platform. He also found time to create excellent videos filming the heavens with his telescope. Mike was a close friend of Mike Lee of Climate Viewer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxi8wqtADZckzLvWqkW5Kvg

You can still find a few of Mike Videos on Youtube, Bitchute and a few other platforms if you do a search.

Mike was one of few researchers in our current era who excelled in creating excellent videos to help WAKEUP HUMANITY. He uncovered areas of WEATHER WARFARE few people would touch for fear of being CENSORED. Sadly, the noose is tightening for TRUTHERS like myself and others now. The SATANIC NEW WORLD ORDER is slowly strangling us now.

Above is the last known photo of Mike before he died of cancer. He’s now in heaven far removed from the non stop evil of this cruel world.

Mikes window disappeared from public view after Mike died. It would be nice to know what happened to Mikes home near Clinton, Mo. It’s sad his work is slowly disappearing from the internet now. Hopefully the Rapture will happen soon so, we who are true believer’s in Jesus can be pulled out of this evil world.

Please send this article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…