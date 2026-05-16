FOOL ME ONCE ONCE SHAME ON ME-FOOL ME TWICE SHAME ON YOU!

THIS SHOCKING VIDEO PROVES AMERICA WAS ANS IS A SATANIC CORRUPT NATION. With the betrayal of trump now America has been lost. You better be prepared because America and the world is rapidly collapsing right before our very eyes now!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity right now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…