FORMER CIA OPERATIVE ROBERT DAVID STEELE WIKI: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_David_Steele

Steele died from COVID-19 in Florida on August 29, 2021, at the age of 69.[18] Friend and fellow conspiracy theorist Mark Tassi, who confirmed Steele’s death, claimed that his health had deteriorated after being given treatment in hospital for COVID-19

Sadly, humanity is just waking up to the fact CHILD SEX TRAFFIC REINGS are over all the world. The SATANIC ELITE have been SACRIFICING CHILDREN since time began. These DEMONIC MONSTERS have destroyed nearly a billion children after the fall of Adam & Eve. The DEMONIC ZIONIST FREEMASONS who are not the real Jews of the bible, are the ones at the forefront of this SINISTER EVIL.

Here on my SUBSTACK I’ve posted other articles covering this HORRIFIC practice. Of course the CHURCH of SATAN promotes this ugly practice as well. Did you know humans who flash SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN clearly worship him. This includes countless 501C-3 preachers who are controlled by Americas FASCIST GOVERNMENT. If you don’t believe it look at the below photo I created a few years ago!

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…