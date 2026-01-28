OTS he Today the final medical report was released concerning Adam. It was determined that Adam died of obesity and a bad heart. Adam took 2 covid death shots in the last year or so. We do know BIG CORRUPT PHARMA was paying corners to write something other than the COVID DEATH SHOT on the medical report. They were paid money to hide the original findings.

I believe Adam died of the 2 COVID DEATHS SHOTS he too with a 1 1/2 years leading up to dis death. If you have a problem with my opinion go through my videos on SUBSTACK and listen to the countless videos I’ve posted clearly states the COVID SHOTS lead to & eventual death sentence for those who took it.

Please send this video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…