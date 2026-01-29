I’m In 77+ years of living I’ve learned many things about this controlled life. There’s forces beyond our control which determine one’s course in life. One can pick a life of controlled fame and fortune or a life plagued by endless pain and hardship to safe guard one’s strict morals as it were.

I chose the ladder to safeguard my personal principles in this controlled life of ours. Now that humanity has entered the END TIMES, one’s survival skills have become the prime objective in prepare for & uncertain future coming for all of us now.

One’s more compass should be guided by the laws of Almighty God, if he or she is to have a happy future in the next life to come. If one knows biblical prophecy and compares these, urgent warning to what’s actually happening right now throughout the world. It’s clear the satanic forces controlling this dark world are following biblical prophecy to the letter of the law now.

The bible warns, “A VEIL OF DELUSION,” will be cast over humanity where, he or she will be blindsided by the truth! All one has to do is watch the alternate news and he or she will see this is true! Much of humanity is guided by non logical inspirations to further destroy commonsense. He or she is guided by money and indoctrinations from a brainwashing perspective!

Here’s the truth! The satanic elite control all aspects of our lives through demonic A-1 now.All of us are spayed upon 24/7. Our computers, tv’s, appliances, cellphones, camera’s on every corner, drones, now watch us every second of every day now. Unfortunately, countless human beings never consider he or she has already lost their precious freedoms now.

HISTORY IS NOW REPEATING! Recently I uploaded on my SUBSTACK several videos about NAZI GERMANY’S concentration camps. Few individuals realize now America has over 200 FEMA (CONCENTRATION CAMPS now. I have videos exposing these camps on my SUBSTACK. Hope you’re away to the fact countless American’s will be dragged into these, no return death camps in the near future. I also have videos of the PRISONER of WAR CAMPS in America during ww-2. You need to check these videos out now!

If that not bad enough, America’s weather has been controlled for decades now. If you lost family & property in the past do to controlled weather then you should be mad as hell hell. Your personal loss was a planned demise of your loved one’s and your property! Look up into the sky at any given day and you’ll see DEADLY CHEMTRAILS saturating your skies now. WEATHER WARFARE is alive and well and will not be stopped by you or I!

If you really look at what’s going on, you’ll discover the total breakdown of society is now at hand! We can no longer believe the CORRPT POLITICIANS, the LYING CORPORATIONS or the SATANIC PREACHERS who soul the their to satan for fleeting fame & fortune now. Each human being has to stop listening to the LIARS who want your things and you life now. Stop listening to the LIARS controlling the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET.

I hope you’re seeing now virtually everything in this life is a LIE from the pits of hell! Friends, family and loved one’s can no longer be trusted anymore. As Matthew 24 rightly warns, No one will no longer trust each other and go so far as to turn one into the authorities to save his or her own skin with the crap hits the fan.

So what’s the answer to all this controlled chaos? One needs to first and foremost give their life to Jesus and invite the HOLY SPIRIT to guide them into which way to go in life. The next thing is to remove one’s self as much as possible out of the Babylon controlled society all of us must participate in at one time or another. Move all your money into precious metals except for paying bills.

DO NOT TELL ANYONE WHERE YOU’RE HIDING YOUR PRECIOUS ITEMS. Sadly, you have view everyone you come in contact with as a potential enemy. Believe me! If it comes down to another persons survival, you friend, family or love’d one will sell you out in most instances. Get armed protection now! THE MILLIONS OF INNOCENT HUMAN’S in ww-2 willingly boarded the NAZI DEATH TRAINS and ended up in the cremations showers as a result of their stupidity.

GO DARK! Do not post anything on the internet you don’t want other people to know about. In most instances, this information will be used against you if you do. There’s all kinds of CON ARTISTS ready to steal your life from you now. Remember! There’s a SUCKER born every day and don’t you be one of them!

Secure you home and car from others. Security cameras are a must. A pa system so you don’t have to open your door to strangers including law enforcement personnel. Be prepared to video while in your car or home. One never knows when he or she will be attacked in life. Have at least one year of survival food. I’ve post several videos of the sheer chaos in America right now.

Rest assure! There is a government shut down coming in short order. All the insane politicians have to have their PORK in the bill, further EXPLODING America’s out of control debt, leading to the coming STOCK MARKET CRASH! Notice all the non stop INSANE COMMERCIALS now. Corporations are desperate because they know American’s have run out of money. If they think running non top commercials will gather them more money they’re insane. It’s it’s doing is making people mad and he or she refuerse to buy anything from these INSANE MARKETERS.

My wife and I refuse to buy anything from a COMMERCIAL. This is how you ATTACK these CORRUPT CORPORATIONS. You refuse to buy anything they’re selling. Especially since they sell over priced products that break in months in most instances. If American’s DO NOT WAKEUP! He or she will become COLLATERAL DAMAGE just like what happened in NAZI GERMANY during ww-2.

Please heed my WARNINGS because as we speed further into the END TIMES things will become ever more wicked around the world.

Plese send this urgent warning to everyone you know & wubscribe. It’ the only way to WKEUP humanity NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…