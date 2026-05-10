THIS VIDEO MAKES ME MAD AS HELL! While countless people are drunk or materialism & entertainment these poor souls are scratching out a meager living. It’s clear the rich and powerful people see them as throw away human’s. My god! no wonder the world is crumbling right before our very eyes now.

There’s coming a day real soon where the satanic people running the world will burn in hell! i have no compassion for these evil bastards who have no love for the poor people of the world…

REMEMBER THIS! ALL OF US COULD BE LIVING LIKE THESE POOR SOULS IN THE BLINK OF & EYE. I’ve been to Haiti two times and have seen first hand what this looks like.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…