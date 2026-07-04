7/4/2026 DEADLY POLSON, MT CEMTRAILS! WEATHER SAYS CLEAR DAH!
CHEMTRAIL MONTANA 6AM 7/4/2026 DAH!
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THER WEATHER FORECASTS ARE NEVER RIGHT HERE IN POLSON, MT!
Here’s another proof Indian country Polson, Mt is the DEADLY CHEMTRAIL CAPITAL OF AMERICA…
I was outside long enough to make the above video. The POLLUTED AIE has a deadly stink to it. Only a fool would believe anything the corrupt CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA HAS TO SAY…
Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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