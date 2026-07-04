CHEMTRAIL MONTANA 6AM 7/4/2026 DAH!

THER WEATHER FORECASTS ARE NEVER RIGHT HERE IN POLSON, MT!

Here’s another proof Indian country Polson, Mt is the DEADLY CHEMTRAIL CAPITAL OF AMERICA…

I was outside long enough to make the above video. The POLLUTED AIE has a deadly stink to it. Only a fool would believe anything the corrupt CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA HAS TO SAY…

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…