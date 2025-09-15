IS THIS A WARNING SHOT RIGHT NOW FOR THE REAL TOTAL LOCKDOWN OF AMERICA BEGINS?

Trump is beginning to LOCKDOWN AMERICA RIGHT NOW! Unfortunately, countless INNOCENT AMERICANS will be SCOOPED UP as well in the process. We know all the so called laws have countless LOOPHOLES in it. This means INNOCENT HUMANS will be locked up as well.

Did you know a NO KNOCK WARRANT means STORM TROOPERS can bust down your door and ARREST you with ASSUMED CHARGES? Do you know they can SEIZE your property (GUNS) and they will then disappear into the legal system? WARNING!

In England innocent people are being jailed right now for voicing their opinion on the INTERNET. If you don’t think this isn’t coming to America YOU’RE A FOOL! We can no longer trust the out of control government or the vast majority of LAW ENFORCEMENT NOW! Most of them are OCCULT FREEMASONS and are paid to ENFORCE the CORRUPT LAWS now.

You need to HIDE your VALUABLES right now! You need to put up NO TRESPASSING SIGNS and fence off your property. You need to have SECURITY CAMERAS on your property. Remember! It’s your word against a criminal or the OUT OF CONTROL LAW ENFORCEMENT NOW! You need to have the ability to record everything when you leave your home. This means video cameras in you car and on your person. You need to have a way of defending yourself outside your home. Armed CRIMINALS can over power you in & instant now.

Recent shootings and knife attacks in America prove we’re not safe anymore here. Roving bands of dDISGUISED CRIMINALS ROBING and LOOTING COUNTLESS STORES IN AMERICA NOW. AUTO ROBBERIES are also exploding in America now. Don’t believe the FAKE CRIME NUMBERS LOCAL, STATE and the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT is putting out. It’s all a CON GAME to leaver you DEFENSELESS!

I’m trying to help you get prepared!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…