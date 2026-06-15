YESTERDAY 6/14/2026 VIDEO.

TODAY 6/15/2026 VIDEO.

MY GOD! THE DEADLY CHEMTRAIL PLANES ARE FLYING OVER EVERY 2 MINUTES RIGHT NOW. Imagine how many millions today alone it’s costing American’s today. Of course all this insane spending is adding to the exploding national debt. by some estimates America is 300 TRILLION IN DEBT. I believe it’s 1000 TRILLION myself.

At this point it doesn’t matter because the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET OWNED BY THE WORLDWIDE FREEMASON OCCULT FEDERAL RESERVE, will crash the market at their chosen occult holiday to bring America down before 2027 in my opinion.

Unfortunately, the brainwashed middle class, disabled veterans and the poor are being systematically crushed right now. Sadly, countless individuals are transfixed on endless demonic entertainment and when the market does collapse they will be thrown into the dirty streets of America.

The DEADLY CHEMTRAILING began before I got up at 6am. Three different times the heavy chemtrailing trid to clear off and the non stop planes flying over prevented it from clearing. Even though now it shows clear that’s a damn lie at 11am. The shy is half clear. Now these con artists mistake chemtrail clouds for real one’s as part of the sinister coverup.

I took the cover photo yesterday. Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…