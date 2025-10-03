THE ABOVE VIDEO PROVES ALL HUMANITY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW!

If humanity doesn’t WAKEUP BILLIONS of humans are going to die in the very near future! If humans go along to get along he or she will eventually be murdered! The SATANIC ELITE have countless ways to murder you and I now. The CORRUPT LAWS are designed to protect the CRIMINALS and ELIMINATE GODLY HUMANS. WAKEUP OR BE KILLED!

Please send to everyone you know and subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…