THE DEATH OF AMERICA HAS NOW ARRIVED!

While BRAINDEAD AMERICAN’S are watching their programmed tv’s, computers or DEMONIC CELLPHONES. American’s are being replaced by HUMANOID ROBOTS. What’s more sickening is these EVIL BASTARDS can’t even use the word ROBOT NOW! They’ve replaced the word with COBOT DAH!

Sadly though, this insane word will go right over the heads of absent minded American’s. Like I’ve said countless times before! STUPID AMERICAN’S WILL NOT WAKEUP UNTIL TRAGEDY HAS SLAPPED THEM IN THE FACE…

There should be CIVIL WAR at the very least right now! Sadly though, the bible WARNS A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS NOW BEEN CAST OVER HUMANITY. He or she will not WAKEUP until their lives have been totally destroyed.

PREP-PRAY & GET THE HELL OUT OF THE Way! What’s coming will terrify all American’s…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…