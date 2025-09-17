I’M POSTING THIS VIDEO TO EXPOSE THE OCCULT DARK SIDE OF SPIRITUALITY.

The DARK FREEMASONS have totally corrupted this world and all of us are being affected by it now. It’s clear like the entire entertainment industry, they have ushered in SATAN and his DEMONIC DEMONS NOW.

In my opinion, It’s DANGEROUS to practice any of these possessed rituals. The bible warns about dabbling in the OCCULT SCIENCES!

I think if Almighty God wanted our 3rd spiritual eye opened he would do it and we do not have to go through a ritual to achieve this! Jesus said when your SPIRITUAL EYE BECOMES ONE, THE LIGHT OF GOD WILL COME IN. I think through prayer and keeping the 10 COMMANDMENTS this could be achieved in time.

Jesus said, I stand at the door waiting to be invited in. If we accept Jesus as our Lord and and ask the HOLY SPIRIT to come in. In time, the seeker will be give the TRUE INSIGHT INTO THE SPIRITUAL THINGS OF ALMIGHTY GOD.

Please send this eye opening to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…