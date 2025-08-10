STANLEY MEYER MURDERED BY THE SATANIC ELITE WHO RUN THE WORLD THEN AND NOW!

I could’t find any other info concerning the above video so maybe you can.

Countless genius inventors have been destroyed both financially and physically in our current era. The SATANIC ELITE WILL MURDER ANYONE who threatens their supreme authority THROUGHOUT THE WORLD! They control all the GOVERNMENTS and THEIR MILITARIES! This includes STATE and LOCAL GOVERNMENTS as well. They also control the LEGAL SYSTEMS and police forces via SATANIC FREEMASONRY!

I’ve spent 50+ years researching TRUTH on this GOD FORSAKEN PLANET! Just as with the JFK Assassination, It’s a never ending rabbit hole that never ends! For TRUTHERS, we have to constantly fight CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS, CORPORATIONS and the SATANIC MAINSTREAM MEDIA to survive their constant attacks upon us.

They destroyed my Youtube channel that had millions of views. They’ve kept me from being successful in life. I decided to keep my moral convictions rather than play their evil never ending con games. I have a peaceful life while I watch rich & powerful humans self destruct having sold their souls to SATAN for the materialism they will not take with them when they draw their last breaths her on each.

I perfect example of a great inventor was Nikola Tesla. I spite of being destroyed financially, Nikola endless great inventions have endured the test of time. He became fantastically famous in spite of America’s corrupt government (JOHN TRUMP DON’S UNCLE) stealing all his great inventions.

Twitter X keeps censoring me so I leave it up to you to help me WAKEUP braindead humanity. Please send this article ton everyone you know and subscribe please.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…