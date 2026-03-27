THANK ABOUT IT! HOLLYWOOD HAS ALSO TOLD THE TRUTH THROUGH DECEPTIVE PROGRAMMING. Sad humans are now waking up even though it’s too late for humanity now!

When you watch this video listen closely to what was coming 58 years ago like trump building the way!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…