1800'S UMBRELLAS WERE USED AS GROUNDING DEVICES!WAKEUP!EARTH SHAKING NEWSFeb 22, 20261ShareFLAT OUT TRUTH@TheFlatEartherrThe Aether umbrellas used in the old world ☂️⚡️ 3:18 PM · Feb 22, 2026 · 16.5K Views11 Replies · 144 Reposts · 536 LikesPlease send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.RickDisabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe1SharePreviousNext