While much of humanity is drunk on endless satanic entertainment, these 13 MULTI TRILLIONAIRE FAMILY’S are destroying the world right before our very eyes now. I get upset every time I hear bill gates or elon musk are the richest men in the world. How stupid can a person be dah!

These 13 satanic families each are QUAD TRILLIONAIRES! This next time you here someone is the richest person in the world label it as a damn LIE! These 13 DEMON POSSESSED FAMILIES with the help of ALIEN DEMONS are behind all the TRAGIC RESETS of the world. One must remember when Adam & Eve fell in the garden, lucifer/satan seized the world for himself and began to corrupt everything.

Humanity has been under a CURSE even now that we’ve entered into the END TIMES. In order for these13 possessed families to completely seize humanity, they had to create a reset around the 1800’s to fully take control. With the help of these DEMONIC ALIENS, 1,000’s of fantastic buildings were destroyed by planned fires and other unnatural disasters.

In my opinion, the so called “OLD WEST,” was another con game to fool humanity. Think about this! What did Wyatt Earp think when he traveled America and saw these fantastic buildings that were left untouched by these evil family’s? I believe historical figures like buffalo bill and others were threatened by the SATANIC FREEMASONS not to reveal the truth concerning what happened at the 1800’s reset.

You see! Humanity has been demonically controlled from birth. If one doesn’t go along he or she is destroyed financially, physically or mentally to keep them quiet. Think about JFK! They blew his head off because he gave the SECRET SOCIETY SPEECH exposing their endless evils!

Now that the SATANIC ONE WORLD SPY GRID is now complete. Everyone is now spied on through their over priced CELLPHONES. Now there’s SPY CAMERAS everywhere on vehicles, street corners, on human’s via their cellphones and cops can now look into homes via spy cameras.

While humanity mentally slept these 13 family’s used their controlled paid off lap dogs to seize all of all rights via all CORRUPT POLITICIANS and I mean all! One doesn’t get into that position without take BRIBES!!! This is why the election coming up is a fools game. DON’T VOTE DAMIT! traitor trump just admitted voting is useless!

PREP-PRAY & GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. sheer hell is coming upon the world now…

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now…

Sorry I can’t write more I’m still dealing with a DEADLY CHEMTRAIL SICKNESS.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…